JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Arthouse6 resident artist Darcy Trunzo will present the work of poet Clare Welsh and singer/songwriter Jason Gamble at 7 p.m. Friday at Arthouse6, 126 Walnut St., downtown Johnstown.
The event is part of a series that highlights unique perspectives on western Pennsylvania histories, both personal and collective.
Refreshments will be served.
Proof of vaccination is required, and masks are recommended. There is no admission fee, but donations will be accepted.
