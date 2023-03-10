JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Martella’s Pharmacy Inc. at 1079 Franklin St., Johnstown, and the Martella family have been providing pharmaceuticals and many forms of community service for the Johnstown region since 1964.
The answers to the following questions were provided by Martella’s Pharmacies co-founder Janice Martella and her daughter, Kathleen Martella-Zucco, Martella’s Pharmacies chief administrative officer.
The goal of presenting this questionnaire to business owners highlighted by Evolving Enterprise is to show how time-tested businesses have grown and endured.
Question: How did your business start?
Answer: The business was formerly Kinney’s Drug. It was owned by (Janice Martella’s late husband Joe’s) aunt and uncle, who then sold it to us in 1963 when Joe finished pharmacy school.
Question: What were some of the major developments in the business over time?
Answer: The biggest development over time was that our customer base expanded beyond Johnstown’s 8th Ward. As that occurred, we began to take opportunities as they were presented to open up other independent pharmacies throughout the region.
Question: How has your business evolved to what it is today?
Answer: Our business has always been community-focused and customer-oriented. That has remained constant over time. If your current pharmacy does not have your medication in stock, there is a good chance that we have it.
Additionally, Martella’s Medi-Pac has helped our business evolve to what it is today. Medi-Pac is a free convenience medication packaging for our customers that makes it easier for our customers or caregivers to take the right medication, at the right time, every time. The medications are packaged in a tall, thin box dispenser that contain a 30-day supply of small, tear-off pouches clearly marked with the day and time of day to take the medications. Medi-Pac avoids medication confusion and eliminates the need for bulky pill organizers and it can fit in your purse, bag or luggage for when our customers are on the move.
Question: What’s most rewarding about your business?
Answer: The most rewarding part of the business is watching generations of families continue to patronize our business and also seeing the new faces that quickly become like family.
Question: How broad is the territory reached by your products or services?
Answer: We have six pharmacies located throughout Cambria, Somerset and Westmoreland counties. We can reach all of Cambria County and portions of Somerset and Westmoreland counties with our free delivery services.
Question: What have been your biggest business challenges?
Answer: The biggest business challenge has been competing with the “big box” pharmacy misconception that their prices are cheaper. Another challenge is the battle with insurance companies who are squeezing the reimbursements for independent pharmacies and who are trying to force our customers to use mail-order pharmacies.
Question: What advice do you have for people who want to open and sustain a business in Johnstown?
Answer: My advice is that you have to be present and engaged in your business at all times. You have to be involved in your community and you have to find loyal, trustworthy employees where you work as one team. We have been blessed through the years to have some of the best employees around. We still have employees with us for more than 30 years. Owning a business is hard work, but it is worth it if you love what you do and if you surround yourself with good people.
