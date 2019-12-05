Since June 1946, a little more than 240 members of Fort Bedford Honor Guard have gathered – year after year – to pay last tributes to deceased veterans and proudly display the colors during events, such as parades and military ceremonies.
And now Pleasantville resident William Roy Mock is telling their story.
He recently completed a book titled “A Final Salute: Gloves On/Safety Off” that chronicles the history of the organization that was started by five World War II veterans, including Fred Wilfong, who was considered the founder.
“It has nothing to with me, but it has everything to do with what these other people did and I don’t want them to be forgotten,” Mock said. “It just comes down to that. That’s my job.”
On Saturday – the anniversary of when the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor drew the United States into World War II – Mock will hold a book signing and talk at the Bedford County Historical Society, 6441 Lincoln Highway, Bedford, beginning at 2 p.m.
“I think perhaps it’s just the perfect day to have that presentation,” said Mock, an Air Force veteran who served during the Vietnam War.
Mock started working on the project soon after joining the honor guard about 15 years ago.
He culled information from past and present members, including Robert Howsare, who was one of the original five, along with Francis Wilson and William Ford, who both joined later in 1946. Guy Holler, a current member, and the now-deceased Homer Greenawalt provided knowledge from the more than 35 years apiece they spent with the organization. Dave Follmar and Carl Tate owned collections of memorabilia that aided in research.
“I would like to give credit not to me,” Mock said. “I have to give credit – because I want to – to other honor guard members that really instilled an interest in me in the history. I’m talking past members as well as present honor guard members.”
Mock has also written “The Last Station: Underground Railroad of Quaker Corner,” a book about the Underground Railroad in Bedford County.
“I’m supposed to do these,” Mock said. “I know it sounds crazy to some people, but I get these assignments that I’m supposed to do them. And I try. Then I realize later that if I wouldn’t have made a move on it – just like with that Underground Railroad – a lot of those people have passed away, and I would have been finished. I look at it as an assignment. It’s very important that I do it because, if not, as my dad told me one time, he said, ‘When you pass away, it’s all going to go with you, so all that information you have will be lost.’ And I want to make sure that it’s not lost
