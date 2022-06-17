• February 27 and March 18: Three Johnstown homes or property fires set.

• March 14: Woodvale, vacant home fire set by first and second-graders, police said.

• December and Feb. 27: Patton Borough – apartment complex set on fire twice by a 14-year-old.

Of 12 arsons investigated in Cambria County over the past six months, six have been set by minors, investigators say.

Myths and facts about fires

• Myth: A child can control a small fire.

• Fact: Most fires start small but can become uncontrollable quickly.

• Myth: It is normal for children to play with fire.

• Fact: It is not normal for children to play with fire. Curiosity about fire is common. Use of fire without a parent/caregiver’s knowledge, approval or supervision is dangerous.

• Myth: Fire-setting is a phase that children will outgrow.

• Fact: Fire-setting is not a phase. If a child is not taught fire safety, fire-setting can get out of control easily. It is a dangerous behavior; you can’t afford to wait to change it.

• Myth: Many children are obsessed with fire.

• Fact: Very few children are obsessed with fire. There always is a reason for fire-setting. That reason needs to be discovered and dealt with.

• Myth: If you burn a child’s hand, he or she will stop setting fires.

• Fact: Purposely burning a child’s hand is child abuse and illegal. Burns only create fear and scars. The reason behind the fire use must be discovered and addressed.

• Myth: Putting a child in the back of a police car or having a firefighter talk sternly to a child will stop fire-setting behaviors.

• Fact: Scare tactics don’t get to the root of the problem, and these kids typically continue to set fires.

• Myth: More than 50 percent of youth fire-setters have mental health disorders and/or learning disabilities.

• Fact: Current research reveals that fewer than 25 percent of youth fire-setters have been diagnosed with mental health disorders and/or learning disabilities. However, this is not to say that youth fire-setters are not challenged by some type of undiagnosed disorder.

Source: National Fire Academy