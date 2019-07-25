Deb Winterscheidt, Johnstown Area Heritage Association’s director of development, shows a design of the proposed Point Stadium from 1917 on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Gallery on Gazebo in downtown Johnstown during a discussion of the exhibit “Johnstown’s Game: 75 Years of AAABA Baseball in the Flood City,” which will open Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Johnstown Flood Museum.