Players are needed for a AAABA alumni softball game to be held Aug. 4 at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in conjunction with the 75th anniversary celebration for the annual baseball tournament.
The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown Oldtimers and Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Convention and Visitors Bureau are co-hosting events that day at the Point.
A free youth baseball clinic will be held at 1 p.m., followed by the softball game at 4 p.m. The AAABA alums will be divided onto two rosters for the game, which will be slow-pitch softball.
Anyone who has participated in the AAABA tournament for any franchise or who played in the Johnstown league is welcome to participate. Interested ballplayers should contact Tribune-Democrat Editor Chip Minemyer by phone at 814-532-5091 or email cminemyer@tribdem.com.
“It’s just going to be a fun game for people to get back out and play together a little bit,” said Nicole Waligora, sports tourism program coordinator for the CVB. “It’s going to be a softball game, so it should be something fun for everybody to watch.”
At 8:30 p.m. that evening, the AAABA celebration will continue with a free showing of the movie “Bad News Bears” in Johnstown’s Central Park. The “Bonkers for Baseball Family Movie Night” is sponsored by The Learning Lamp and Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.
The AAABA Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Aug. 3 at Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown.
Special promotions are planned throughout the tournament, which begins Aug. 5.
