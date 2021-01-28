Eighteen bridges in Cambria County are named after military veterans.
Now, there is also a single recognition for all of those service members on display in 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial in downtown Johnstown. A plaque, bearing their names, was recently installed in the lobby.
Eight served in World War II and another eight in Vietnam, along with one apiece from wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.
The bridges are located in points as far north as Susquehanna Township, Patton and Hastings to the county’s southwest corner of Johnstown.
“They really cover the entire county, which I really like to do,” said Marty Kuhar, chairman of the War Memorial Veterans Committee. “It’s so important I think to recognize not only the Johnstown area, but things in the very north part of the county, too, and realizing that many of those people may never come down to the arena. But, at the same time, it is the Cambria County War Memorial, so we truly need to honor all veterans and military people throughout the county, not just the southern part of the county.”
The plaque is the latest display installed in the War Memorial to pay tribute to veterans and their families.
“I just thought it would be good to put it all together in one place in the lobby,” Kuhar said.
“It just goes with what we want to do. We really want to honor all veterans and military people who brought a lot of honor to Cambria County through whether it was the military hall of fame, or county bridges, or who were prisoners of war, or who were patriotic families, all those types of those things, and certainly the war deaths.
“I think the War Memorial should be the place where all these things should be. That’s why we’re always looking to add something like this.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.