Volunteer Gabe Corte, of Portage, plants some of the 2,000 marigolds at the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy spot at the entrance to Johnstown and Bedford and Adam streets on Friday, May 15, 2020. The volunteers were helping the Greater Johnstown Kiwanis clubs that maintain this location.
Planting volunteers
Todd Berkey is a photographer for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5055. Follow him on Twitter @BerkeyPhoto.
Todd Berkey
Photographer
