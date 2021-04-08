PennDOT will conduct a virtual plans display to inform the public about 12 proposed bridge deck replacement projects in Somerset County.
The bridges whose decks are to be replaced are located on:
• Beagle Road in Milford and Black townships;
• Glessner Road in Conemaugh Township;
• Abex Road in Conemaugh and Quemahoning townships;
• Brehm Road in Jenner Township;
• Tooland Road in Northampton Township;
• Crescent Drive in Ogle Township;
• Spruce Street in Paint Township;
• Dunmyer Road in Quemahoning Township;
• Walters Mill Road in Somerset, Milford and Black townships;
• Sechler Road in Somerset Township;
• Baltzer Bridge Road in Stonycreek Township;
• and Walnut Street in Meyersdale Borough.
Detours will be implemented during construction on all projects except Abex Road, which will be completed under phased construction.
The virtual display website will be available to view and to leave comments from Wednesday until April 28.
To access the project information, go to www.penndot.gov/district9; click on Public Meetings under District Links on the right-hand side; then choose Somerset County and the Somerset Non-Composite Bridges project page.
