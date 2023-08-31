JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – This year’s Veterans Day Parade in downtown Johnstown will pay special tribute to those who served in the military during the Korean War era.
It will be part of commemorating the 70th anniversary of when an armistice was signed stopping the fighting, but not officially ending the war, in 1953.
“It’s a forgotten war,” said John Brown, president of the Conemaugh Valley Veterans, which organizes the annual event. “To our amazement, there are so few Korean War veterans around anymore. Even though they’re ahead of the World War II folks, they seem to be leaving us at accelerated rates, even more so than the World War II guys. It’s now or never to recognize those Korean War vets, and that’s why we want to do it this year.”
The parade is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Nov. 11, beginning at 4 p.m.
Parade coordinator Josh Hauser said there is “an opportunity for living history to be presented before us” and to “appropriately thank them and recognize them.”
Conemaugh Valley Veterans members are looking to determine the number of Korean War era veterans who want to participate so transportation can be arranged. Hauser can be contacted at 814-255-0355.
