PennDOT will soon provide information on the proposed replacement of a bridge on Blacks Hill Road in Jennerstown, officials said.
The project is to include replacement of the single-lane bridge that carries the road over Beaver Dam Creek just downstream of the Stoughton Lake outflow. A new two-lane structure is proposed.
From Monday to Nov. 16, members of the public can view plans for the project by visiting www.penndot.gov/district9, clicking on the “Public Meetings” link under the “District Links” heading on the right side of the page, clicking on “Somerset County” and selecting the “Route 4023/Blacks Hill Road” page.
Anyone wishing to receive additional information on the project can contact Raymond J. Seese, project manager, by phone at 814-696-6821 or by email at raseese@pa.gov.
