EBENSBURG – PennDOT officials on Thursday evening displayed plans for upcoming repairs to Cambria County-owned bridges in Sidman and near Fallentimber.
The bridges to be repaired are County Bridge No. 23, also known as the Creslo-St. Michael Bridge, which carries Lake Road over the South Fork Little Conemaugh River at the Adams Township-Croyle Township line in Sidman, and County Bridge No. 10, also known as the Van Ormer Bridge, which carries Foster Road over Clearfield Creek at the Reade Township-White Township line near Fallentimber.
PennDOT engineer and project manager Russ Driskel said both bridges are in poor condition.
Repairs to both bridges will be done as part of the same contract. The project is scheduled to be put out for bid in October, and a notice to the contractor to proceed is scheduled to be issued in December.
A five-mile-long detour at the Sidman bridge is expected to be in place from April 1, 2021, to May 14, 2021, and a 2.6-mile-long detour at the Fallentimber-area bridge is expected to be in place for six to eight weeks in the summer of 2021, Driskel said.
Work at the Sidman bridge is expected to include the replacement of the existing bituminous deck with a new composite concrete deck, roadway approach paving, guide rail upgrades and stream improvements. Those stream improvements will include the removal of sediment and the installation of in-stream structures to prevent future sedimentation.
Work at the Fallentimber-area bridge is expected to include the replacement of the existing bituminous deck with a new composite concrete deck, roadway approach paving and guide rail upgrades.
