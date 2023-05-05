JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A variety of topics, ranging from artificial intelligence to agriculture, will be discussed during a new panel series that has been added to the annual Showcase for Commerce for the first time this year.
The conversations about “The AI Arms Race for Supremacy – The Time to Act is Now,” “Current/Future Technology Needs in the Agriculture Industry” and “Ground Vehicle Modernization Challenges” will take place inside the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center on Thursday, June 1, the second day of the business and defense contracting exposition in Johnstown.
“Normally we have like several speakers that are from various parts of the DoD (U.S. Department of Defense), but this year we kind of took the approach with these panels where you can have somebody from industry, somebody from academia, someone from government all coming together to talk about really important technological solutions to issues that are being addressed in the defense of our country,” said Linda Thomson, president of Johnstown Area Regional Industries, which co-hosts the Showcase.
Cambria Regional Chamber President and CEO Amy Bradley said the panel presentations will be “an interesting twist, a new option for people who have come to Showcase for a while.”
“I know with the AI, it’s something I’ve heard just a lot of buzz about from different chamber members,” said Bradley, whose organization co-hosts the event. “As a matter of fact, somebody called me the other day and asked if we could have a seminar about it. How do businesses get out in front of it, and understand it and use it to their advantage? So I think it’s certainly very timely.”
Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Vice President Tommy Nagle, a Cambria County resident, is scheduled to join the agriculture panel.
“It’s a very nice opportunity that they reached out to us to come and participate in that,” Nagle said. “That’s kind of the direction that Farm Bureau wants to go, to be more involved with different aspects of industry, to obviously promote agriculture and to come up with better ideas and be more productive for agriculture.”
Showcase for Commerce, now in its 32nd year, will also include its traditional activities, such as the opening reception at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial and the John P. Murtha Breakfast at the conference center.
Two newer social events – the 3rd Annual Contractors & Cocktails and Nightcap on Napoleon – are also planned.
“I think it’s important to have that opportunity to network,” Bradley said. “I’ve been to different conferences where you’re sitting and listening and it’s interesting, but sometimes at the end of the day you just haven’t had a chance to really talk about what you do or to maybe meet people and learn what they do. I think those have really freshened-up Showcase and just added a new element to it. People are looking forward to that.”
The schedule of military, business and political speakers is being finalized.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., a Democrat, is already scheduled to attend.
Casey spoke about the importance of Showcase in context of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“Showcase for Commerce shines a light on the strength and resilience of Johnstown’s world-class workforce,” Casey said. “The region’s contributions to our national security and defense are indispensable, especially as Ukraine continues to defend itself against (Vladimir) Putin’s unjustifiable war with Pennsylvania-made weapons and equipment.
“I look forward to seeing the technology and innovations on display this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.