JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Rutter’s is readying to buy land on Scalp Avenue with assurance that the Richland Township Planning Commission is agreeable to the construction of a gas station and convenience store.
M&G Realty, the real estate arm of Rutter’s convenience stores, is working with H.F. Lenz engineers to secure and develop parcels of land between Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Theatre Drive.
The York-based chain of convenience stores and gas stations is also working through permit processes with PennDOT, said Eric Hershey, Rutter’s site project manager.
Hershey said a realistic opening date for a Rutter’s in Richland Township would be sometime in early 2023.
“This is an area we are very interested in expanding into,” he said, “and it’s not the only one. We have potential sites in Antis Township, Blair County, and other sites we are looking at.”
Hershey attended a Tuesday evening workshop with the Richland Township Planning Commission to discuss a site plan and merger of individual parcels that would allow the project to move forward. He outlined plans for a 10,000-square-foot building, 12 gas dispensers and 45 parking stalls.
H.F. Lenz professional engineer and Vice President Keith A. Gindlesperger is guiding the process of consolidating several vacant parcels for M&G to develop.
“We are cleaning it up, consolidating it,” he said.
Most of the targeted parcels are owned by CDM Cambria Realty, which owns the property where Ollie’s is located. But a hockey-stick-shaped sliver of land owned by Berwind Corp. is also necessary for Rutter’s to secure access across the entire site.
Richland Township Planning Commission member Dan Berkebile said the commission would be prepared to approve the necessary land merger and site plan, contingent on Rutter’s securing ownership of the parcels. Hershey agreed and said it could take a couple more months before Rutter’s makes a formal request for site plan approval.
Planning Commission Vice President Julian Beglin said the township would welcome the development of the vacant land.
“Bigger tax base, more competition,” he said.
Sheetz has a location less than half a mile from the planned Rutter’s site.
“Everybody thinks we have this big battle, but that’s not the case,” Hershey said. “If a place is a day’s truck drive from the headquarters in York, then that’s the area we want to be in.”
