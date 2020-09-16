Throughout the next few months, Johnstown officials plan to hold public meetings in the municipality’s different neighborhoods to find out what projects residents want included in an updated City-wide Comprehensive Plan.
The goal is to develop a roadmap for the community’s future.
“One of the key things is to move forward is our comprehensive plan,” said John Dubnansky, the city’s community and economic development director. “You don’t have to be an expert on comprehensive planning. It’s as simple as this. I want it to be the layout of what we want to see accomplished in each of these neighborhoods in the city over the next five to 10 years. It’s what you want to see.”
The first meeting, held Wednesday at Stevens Memorial Church in the Prospect neighborhood, was attended by about three dozen residents.
Dubnansky said it was the largest turnout he ever recalls seeing for a public meeting.
Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, a Prospect resident, complimented his neighbors for their interest in the community.
“The majority of people that live in the neighborhood are homeowners, and the majority of the people that live in the neighborhood have ties for generations to this neighborhood, so there’s a lot of pride in the neighborhood,” Wilson said.
The plan will be designed to address a wide range of issues, including economic development, public health, housing, recreation, transportation, infrastructure, criminal justice and blight removal.
Of particular interest to the Prospect residents was a proposal to demolish the structures known as the blighted “box houses,” along William Penn Avenue, the main road through the section of town.
Johnstown Redevelopment Authority wants to obtain the structures at an upcoming judicial sale and work with the city to demolish them.
The original plan is to then put an orchard on the land. Some residents asked questions and raised concerns about the tentative orchard idea, wondering about increased animal activity, water issues and the ability to incorporate other elements, such as walkways. No individual in attendance outright objected to the orchard during public comment. The idea is still a work in progress.
“If the orchard is not an answer for this community, then we want to find out what can be,” Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Melissa Komar said. “The main goal is to eliminate blight. We never want to present a project that is not embraced by the community because they don’t work if we don’t have the buyback back in their community.”
Some residents mentioned how projects have fizzled out in the past.
Dennis Sullivan, a resident, recalled how the box houses were purchased by a developer in 2013, but then the plan to rehabilitate them fell through.
“Everyone remembers someone coming in, getting on TV saying, ‘Hey, I bought this property. I’m going to come in. I’m going to make it beautiful. It’s going to be great,’ ” Sullivan said.
“The city said OK. They bought the properties, painted a couple. Look what we got.”
A few participants also mentioned the Greater Prospect Store Co-Op that was designed to be a multi-purpose site with a grocery store, community center, laundromat and post office.
It closed soon after opening, leaving Prospect residents, once again, with no grocery store in the neighborhood.
“People need to be able to have a place there if they need milk, if they need a dozen eggs, if they need bacon, if they need an aspirin,” said Jackie Gunby, who grew up in the neighborhood and still visits regularly. “You haven’t had anything like that in Prospect – for what – 30 or 40 years.”
