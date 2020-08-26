WINDBER – Moments after Windber Planning Commission’s board’s approval moved a Paint Township woman a step closer toward opening her own salon, members couldn’t help but make note of her timing.
As in, the middle of the largest pandemic the nation has seen in a century.
“We appreciate that you’re willing ... to start a business here,” chairman Keith Vasas said.
“Especially in these times,” fellow planning commission member Rick Burgess said.
Chelsea Smith and her husband, Joshua, said they are just pursuing the dream one step at a time.
“I’m optimistic. Even if the pandemic isn’t gone by the time I’m ready to open, I think I’ll be fine,” the Paint Township woman said, noting it may be a year before the yet-to-be-named shop would open.
“Besides,” her husband added, “people always need a haircut.”
Monday’s vote will forward the board’s recommendation to Windber Borough Council to allow the couple’s 272 Jefferson Ave. property to be used for a hair salon within the residential district.
It also included the contingencies that they acquire a curb cut on the Fifth Street side of the home to create a gravel driveway for parking and a building permit to renovate the interior and exterior. All of that work would have to be done in accordance with the borough’s zoning and subdivision laws, Vasas said.
Joshua Smith said the home at the Jefferson Avenue property has been vacant for years and they plan to replace doors and windows and gut the interior for a new look, once approved.
Codes and Zoning Officer Anson Bloom said the property has been used for business purposes before so it shouldn’t be a major adjustment for the neighborhood, adding that the renovations would serve as an upgrade.
If council approves the conditional use, a driveway permit would also have to be approved by the borough afterward to allow for the parking area.
No residents voiced objections to the Smith’s request during the meeting.
