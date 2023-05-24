JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Planners want the public to weigh in on what they’d like to see included, design-wise, in a $37 million plan to revamp Main Street’s streetscape, Central Park and other landmarks.
The City of Johnstown, Cambria County Transit Authority and Johnstown Area Heritage Association were awarded $24 million in federal RAISE grants to upgrade the downtown’s main thoroughfare, the Train Station and CamTran transit center – and link them through a broad Iron To Arts corridor effort.
But before any of those entities can see a dime of that money, federal guidelines require efforts must be made to get public input. That’s not just how area residents envision a transformed Central Park or making the city more walkable in the future – but also whether there are historical or environmental issues that need to be considered, said Renee Krynock, an environmental scientist with with Pittsburgh-based A.D. Marble.
The firm specializes in environmental and cultural engineering and is serving as a project subcontractor during the federally mandated information-gathering phase of the project. Before design work can be funded and finalized to enable any work to occur, the projects need to obtain National Historic Preservation Act Clearances, she said.
“We want to give the public every opportunity to provide their ideas and their opinions on what should be included – and not included. This is their community,” she said. They spend time at these places. They are going to be the ones benefitting from them.”
Changes needed?
Those who reside, work and spend time in the Johnstown had the first of several opportunities to take a survey on ideas, priorities and concerns they might have on each project.
Krynock had an informational booth set up inside the Cambria County Library, which she said will return for Johnstown PolkaFest and the Central Park Farmer’s Market to continue soliciting input.
Questions on the survey asked respondents if they are aware of any environmental issues along the project corridors that designers will need to consider – while also asking questions about usage of downtown green spaces and other destinations.
That included asking about whether Central Park might be better served with a new layout, additional lighting and if a mini-park on Market and Main streets – home to Morley’s Dog – might be better utilized with new additions.
Updates to the Inclined Plane property – improvements separate from the mechanical work already underway – and a walking and biking path from the Clinton Street area to Cambria City are also part of the project.
“With all of these projects ... it’s a very exciting time for Johnstown. We want to make sure the public is aware of it and have their chance to contribute ideas,” Krynock said.
An open house-style public gathering is planned for May 31 that will focus on design options specifically for the Main Street Corridor and Central Park project.
A design team from New York-based Scape Landscape Architecture, selected in March to lead the design effort, will attend.
Sidewalk renovations and efforts to landscape the corridor with eye-catching art and greenery are eyed but at this stage, nothing is set in stone, Krynock noted, saying the group is hopeful community stakeholders will share ideas.
The open house will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 416 Main St.
She said the goal is to continue gathering input through the summer.
Online surveys and other public involvement opportunities will be posted on the city’s social media pages and cityofjohnstownpa.net
