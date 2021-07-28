PORTAGE – Trail development work by local volunteers was commended by a national trail developer during a visit to Portage on Wednesday.
“I think they are doing a great job,” Jeffrey McCauley, trail development director for the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance, said after walking with local volunteers along a portion of the proposed Mainline Trail.
“It looks great and it is full of potential,” he added.
Mainline Trail committee members Irene Huschak and Ben Selapak led McCauley and other officials along a roughly cleared pathway between the Portage High School sports complex and Kane Run. If funding can be obtained, the path could be developed into a recreation trail connecting Portage with the Ehrenfeld Trailhead of the Path of the Flood Trail, committee members say.
Also participating in Wednesday’s tour were Clifford Kitner, executive director of Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority; Jane Sheffield, executive director of Allegheny Ridge Corp.; Amy Bradley, CEO of Cambria Regional Chamber; and Thomas Chernisky, Cambria County president commissioner.
“I wanted to see the progress that was being made by the dedicated group of volunteer community activists and offer our technical expertise to assist with the trail,” McCauley said.
Kitner’s organization developed and owns the Path of the Flood Trail, which was originally included, along with the Mainline Trail, in a 1990s feasibility study that Sheffield’s organization commissioned.
When the original study was completed, Sheffield said her organization was able to receive a $1 million grant for development. Since the authority already owned most of the former railroad property for the Path of the Flood, that grant went to that project.
The nonprofit Allegheny Ridge Corp. recently updated the Mainline feasibility study, paving the way for additional grants for property acquisition, followed by engineering, design and construction, Sheffield said.
From Portage, the September 11th trail group proposes extending the trail to the Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site.
“There’s a lot of interest in connecting to national parks,” Sheffield said.
Sheffield, McCauley and Kitner said their organizations stand ready to help local efforts to develop new trails.
“We’re here to help,” Kitner said.
“That’s how it works: Over the years, building a section of trail and then other people can build to it. It builds momentum.”
Sheffield said the trail construction process usually starts with sections that present few major obstacles. Putting in those sections attracts interest and may bring more resources for the difficult links in the future.
“The Summerhill-to-Portage section looks very viable,” she said. “They have already started talking to the property owners, who seem supportive.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.