LILLY – The generosity of a well-known philanthropist’s family will provide new homes for the Lilly-Washington Community Library and the Lilly-Washington Historical Society.
Construction is expected to begin later this spring on the building, funded by the family of the late Michael Mazur Jr.
Ron Muldoon of the historical society board on Wednesday updated Lilly Borough Council at its monthly meeting.
“After many months of design work, we now have the museum-library building design,” Muldoon said. “We are ready to proceed. I think we are going to have a great asset for the community.”
The 70-by-46-foot building will be constructed on a half-acre lot near the Coal Miners Monument and gateway to Lilly Washington Township War Memorial Park, Muldoon said. The property straddles the boundary between Lilly Borough and Washington Township.
Now owned by John Mazur of Hawaii, Michael Mazur’s brother, the property will be donated to the community when construction is completed, council President Bill Patterson said.
The building will include a small auditorium for community events.
“I think it is going to be an asset to the community,” Patterson said at Wednesday’s meeting. “There is a lot in there we can do for the community.”
Borough Council will coordinate with township supervisors and the library and historical society boards to develop an operational plan.
“We want it to be as self-supporting as possible,” Patterson said, adding the borough will be able to help with maintenance and other support.
Patterson recognized the Mazur family’s generosity.
“To the Mazur family, with the generous donation to the community to preserve the history, we are very thankful,” he said.
The Lilly-Washington Public Library is currently located in a small section of a medical office building at 520 Church St. Lilly-Washington Historical Society’s collection is in storage.
James Salony, founding president of the historical society said the organization had not pursued opening a museum in the past because of money. The low number of visitors interested in small town museums rarely provide enough funding for operations, he said.
“My intent was always to move toward a community center,” Salony said, explaining the multi-use facility could be supported by several organizations.
“This was the perfect answer,” Salony said.
An entrepreneur and railroad maintenance foreman, Michael Mazur Jr. had already begun plans for the museum-library building when he died in November at the age of 92, his obituary said.
He and his wife, Alice Kay McGivney Mazur, previously financed construction of the bell tower and gazebo at the memorial park and contributed to improvements to the Coal Miners’ Memorial.
He established a memorial scholarship fund for graduates of Portage Area High School, the district where Alice Mazur worked as a second-grade teacher for more than 30 years.
Another scholarship was established for Penn Cambria High School graduates in memory of his sister, Ann Mazur.
Mazur’a philanthropy has also benefited Community Foundation for the Alleghenies, SS. Cyril & Methodius Byzantine Rite Catholic Seminary, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shiners Hospitals for Children, Doctors Without Borders, the Smiles Foundation and others.
