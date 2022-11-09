JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Passengers on board United Express Flight 5030 safety stepped off the airliner after it made an emergency landing Wednesday at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport after reporting a loss of cabin air pressure.
The airliner, operated by SkyWest Airlines, was en route to Johnstown from Dulles International Airport in Washington, airport Manager Cory Cree said.
Nine people were on board, the police scanner reported.
A plane in distress call came in at 8:47 a.m. when the aircraft was reportedly 10 miles out, Richland Deputy fire Chief Bob Heffelfinger said.
Richland Township volunteer fighters, East Hills EMS, DART Medic and airport emergency crews responded, he said.
No injuries were reported.
A second airliner flew remaining passengers to their destination, Cree said.
