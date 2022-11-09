United Express

Passengers disembark from a United Express flight on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, that made an emergency landing at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport due to a loss of cabin air pressure.

 By Patrick Buchnowski
pbuchnowski@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Passengers on board United Express Flight 5030 safety stepped off the airliner after it made an emergency landing Wednesday at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport after reporting a loss of cabin air pressure.

The airliner, operated by SkyWest Airlines, was en route to Johnstown from Dulles International Airport in Washington, airport Manager Cory Cree said.

Nine people were on board, the police scanner reported.

A plane in distress call came in at 8:47 a.m. when the aircraft was reportedly 10 miles out, Richland Deputy fire Chief Bob Heffelfinger said.

Richland Township volunteer fighters, East Hills EMS, DART Medic and airport emergency crews responded, he said.

No injuries were reported.

A second airliner flew remaining passengers to their destination, Cree said.

Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.

