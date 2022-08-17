JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – America's most iconic airship – the Goodyear Blimp – will likely float in for two overnight stays at Johnstown's airport this fall.
Plans are in the works to anchor the 250-foot-long blimp at the John P. Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport during one weekend this fall while the airship is in between appearances at a set of Penn State Nittany Lions and Pittsburgh Steeler home games, Airport Manager Cory Cree said.
"From talking with them Monday, their plan is to bring it in before a Penn State game and then afterward, bring it back before (heading to) the Steeler game that Sunday," he said.
Dates are still being finalized, he said.
Cree said he has seen the blimp mooring at Williamsport's airport and it's a high-profile, attention-getting sight.
There's no way to sneak a massive zeppelin into town, and Goodyear won't attempt it, he added.
They use it as a chance to promote the blimp, adding that it will be tied to the mast of a large truck to bring in and then likely be anchored in a visible area at the airport.
"It'll definitely be noticeable for the public," he said.
Airport officials said it'll be a unique opportunity for the airport, at one point joking about the idea of adding "Fly Johnstown" to a banner behind it.
Cree said the blimp's presence will draw eyes to the airport from both the air and land, and in doing so, can introduce people to Johnstown airport.
"It's great for publicity," Cree added.
Efforts to reach Goodyear officials for comment Tuesday were unsuccessful.
The Ohio-based company's website says its modern blimps fly at top speeds of 73 mph and are still used to record aerial footage during major events.
A crew of more than 20 people accompany the blimps on their journeys, the website shows.
Cree said the famous blimps get high-level treatment, with staff monitoring it 24 hours a day.
