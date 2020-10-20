SOMERSET – A local nonprofit formed to keep struggling Somerset County residents from ending up on the streets is planning to redevelop a former office building into a 16-unit apartment building and community space.
And that plan got a $250,000 boost Tuesday.
Next Step Center Director Lisa Wengerd and Somerset Inc. board member Steve Spochart said the Neighborhood Partnership Program funding will be used to renovate 133 Main St. to provide longer term housing for people with low to moderate incomes, who might otherwise be homeless.
The first floor – an Uptown Somerset storefront – would be developed into a still-being determined community space, Spochart said.
A portion of that funding will also be used to continue a program aimed at rental assistance and other support to people with housing needs.
As-is, the Next Step Program has just one shelter in the county – and COVID-19 guidelines have magnified the need for emergency housing, Wengerd said, noting that shelter occupancy was reduced to meet health and safety guidelines.
“We had to decrease the number of people who were able to stay in the shelter, and so there’s a need to get more funding to get people into apartments as quickly and efficiently as possible,” she said.
Somerset Inc. partnered with the Next Step Center on the project enabling them to acquire 133 Main St. this summer.
Wengerd said other support for area residents at a housing crossroads will include support to help resolve landlord-tenant disputes.
Somerset County commissioners served as co-applicants on the funding application to enable Somerset Inc. to acquire the Department of Community and Economic Development funds.
The commissioners board applauded the redevelopment plan Tuesday.
It signals a new chapter for an Uptown Somerset building and an answer to a long-term issue for a portion of the area’s population who need affordable housing, Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes said.
Because of the Next Step Center’s resources and support, it could help people transition from a difficult period to a path of self-sustainability, she added.
“This is a really exciting project,” Tokar-Ickes said.
Tower agreement
Broadband provider In the Stix, which received funding to expand high-speed internet to areas of Somerset County that are lacking, will pay $10,000 monthly to lease space on five county 911 towers over the next three years.
The agreement was approved Tuesday.
As written, In the Stix would lease space on the towers to operate communications equipment on the radio towers for $2,000 per month, per tower until October 2023, the board said.
Towers in Mount Davis, Berlin, Hays Mills, Ogletown and Roaring Run are all being equipped to broadcast wireless internet service up to 10 miles away, the company’s proposal shows.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.