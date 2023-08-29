SOMERSET, Pa. – New requirements on a state infrastructure loan have convinced the Cambria-Somerset Authority's home counties to directly lend funds for the Foustwell Tunnel repair project.
Somerset Commissioner Colleen Dawson and Cambria Commissioner William "BJ" Smith said PennVEST guidelines would have required them to each put approximately $375,000 in escrow for decades to guarantee the CSA's loan, while the loan itself accumulated interest as well.
"If we're going to have to do that, it just makes more sense to loan the authority the money directly – and avoid the interest (costs)," said Dawson.
The two counties and the CSA have been arranging finances for more than a year to cover the $2.26 million project, which involves slip-lining a section of more than 100-year-old pipeline that continues sprouting leaks.
Breaks inside the tunnel have shut down the line 12 times over the past five years – often after flows through the line were paused and restarted – halting the flow of Quemahoning Reservoir water to most industrial customers in the northern Somerset County and Johnstown areas.
Somerset's board tentatively approved its portion of the loan during Tuesday's meeting in a 3-0 vote.
It's contingent upon Cambria's commissioners doing the same.
But Smith, in a telephone interview Tuesday, said that shouldn't be a problem.
The topic will likely be on an upcoming agenda for a vote. He said the board continues to back the project and agrees that a direct county loan eliminates a lot of red tape.
Cambria Somerset Authority Chairman Jim Greco said that "red tape" might have cost $35,000 in additional costs even without the interest, given new requirements PennVEST enacted.
He said it would have cost local businesses, too.
The authority realized this summer that water rates would have to be increased beyond planned 2024 charges to help guarantee the PennVEST loan.
"That would have been devastating for those businesses," he said.
Site work is already underway near the tunnel to prepare for the work. If all goes well, the pipe being installed in the corridor will be delivered in early September, Greco added.
Cambria and Somerset counties previously pledged $225,000 each toward the project, while the authority secured more than $1.2 million in grants.
Warden approved
Somerset County has a new jail warden.
But he's far from a new face in the lockup.
Brian Pelesky was promoted from deputy warden to the full-time warden post, effective Sept. 9.
Pelesky, a Somerset County resident, has served for approximately 14 years with the jail.
His starting annual pay is $58,500 plus benefits.
Pelesky was promoted to deputy warden in 2019, after previously serving as a lieutenant.
He did not attend Tuesday's meeting.
"We regret Denny (Vought)'s retirement, but we know the jail is in good hands, moving forward," Walker said. "(Promoting Pelesky) was an easy decision for all of us to make."
