A new multi-agency state plan was developed to help all providers recognize the impact of trauma on the fabric of the community, says a local advocate who helped develop the initiative.
“Experiencing trauma is universal,” Erika Brosig said. “Studies show that more than 60% of adults have experienced some form of trauma as a child.”
Brosig, a certified therapist, is clinical director for Victim Services Inc. and coordinator for the Cambria County Sexual Assault Response Team.
“We may not all experience intensely traumatic events, but we will all experience some level of trauma in our lives,” she said.
“The processing of trauma should be something that is universally taught and encouraged as well.”
Brosig was among 25 experts who were chosen for the think tank that developed the Trauma Informed PA plan over a four-month period. Members represented the fields of psychiatry, psychology, law enforcement, county government, clergy, social work, counseling, mindfulness, community development, education, sexual assault recovery, addiction recovery, domestic violence services, child maltreatment solutions, nursing, public health, pediatrics, prison re-entry and philanthropy.
A companion to Gov. Tom Wolf’s multi-agency effort and anti-stigma initiative, Reach Out PA: Your Mental Health Matters, the trauma plan was released this week by the Office of Advocacy and Reform.
Brosig said she was honored to be selected for the work.
“I know this may seem like just another document or just another set of regulations to add to the already overwhelming list of things for providers and agencies to comply with,” she said. “But this plan is very intentional and was written to be translated into action. We are committed to seeing this through and to making change happen throughout the state.”
Many of society’s biggest challenges – substance abuse, mental health issues, violence – are often tied together with an “undercurrent” of trauma, Brosig said.
“Experiencing trauma, particularly during childhood, has been shown to increase challenges later in life,” she said, listing maternal and childhood health issues, suicide and even cancer, diabetes and heart disease.
“This is something we need to start focusing on so we can make meaningful change for future generations,” she said.
Key components of the plan include:
• Universal trauma-informed training across state agencies.
• Trauma-informed policies and practices with additional focus on prevention and healing.
• Mandating that all licensed and funded entities become trauma-informed.
• Building and supporting community-based efforts to become trauma-informed in all areas of the state.
• Recognizing and healing from the traumas of major crises, such as COVID-19.
• Preventing and healing racial, communal and historical traumas – whether they be individual or systemic.
Dan Jurman, executive director of the Office of Advocacy and Reform, said taking a trauma-informed approach will provide dividends.
“Brain science shows us that untreated trauma has negative and costly effects not only on a person’s physical and mental health, but also on their ability to learn, experience healthy relationships and reach their full potential,” Jurman said.
“If we want to truly thrive as a commonwealth, then we have to heal what is at the core of our challenges and not just treat symptoms, respond to never-ending crises and incarcerate.”
By approaching individuals with an understanding of trauma and its impact, providers can help achieve better outcomes, Brosig said.
”Living and practicing through a trauma-informed lens and leading with compassion hurts no one,” she said.
“In fact, it can still benefit people even if they’ve never experienced an intensely traumatic event.
“On the other hand, not looking through a trauma-informed lens has the potential to cause incredible harm to someone who has experienced trauma – especially a child.”
