SOMERSET, Pa. – Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium’s new CEO will share his vision for the nonprofit’s future, including its Somerset County conservation center, with the Somerset community on April 13.
The Somerset County Chamber of Commerce will host Jeremy Goodman for its latest News at Noon at Somerset Country Club.
Goodman joined Pittsburgh Zoo in October 2021. He also spearheads the International Conservation Center (ICC), a 1,000-acre property near Fairhope that serves as North America’s premier African elephant conservation, research, education, breeding and training facility.
“The ICC is the only center of its kind with such a strong focus on this beautiful and threatened animal – and enables the Pittsburgh Zoo to play a major leadership role in addressing the needs for breeding the African elephant population in North America,” chamber officials wrote in a release to media.
The chamber’s News at Noon event begins with registration at 11:30 a.m. followed by the lunch and presentation at noon. Admission for chamber members is $35, and for non-members is $45. A discounted option for students is available at $25, chamber officials said.
Sponsorships are available.
For more information or to register, contact the Somerset County Chamber of Commerce at 814-445-6431 or info@somersetcountychamber.com. Attendees must pre-register by April 8.
