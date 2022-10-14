A Pittsburgh woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle as she walked along the Lincoln Highway in West Providence Township in Bedford County on Monday, state police at Bedford said in a news release.
Troopers said Ranae E. Banks, 37, was walking along the road at 10:30 p.m. in an area with no roadway lighting when she stepped into the road and was hit by a truck and a Subaru Outback.
Banks was pronounced dead at the scene.
Everett Volunteer Fire Department, Raystown EMS and the Bedford County Coroner's office assisted at the scene.
