JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – West Hills Regional police are searching for two Pittsburgh-area men accused of breaking into a Brownstown Borough home in March 2020 and making off with a computer and gaming electronics.
Arrest warrants were issued for Robert Penn, 32, and Darius Harris, 21. The men are believed to have ties to the area.
The pair entered a home in the 100 block of North Street, found car keys and stole a vehicle and electronics, police Detective Dean West said.
The two men were identified by surveillance video when they used a stolen debit card at Walmart in Richland Township, West said.
The stolen vehicle was recovered in the Pittsburgh area after a crash involving one of the men, who was seen running away, authorities said.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the non-emergency number at 814-472-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.