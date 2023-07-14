EBENSBURG – A Pittsburgh-area man was sentenced in Cambria County court on Friday for possessing a gun after a shooting at a Cambria City bar in March 2022.
Chapelle Edwards, 20, was sentenced to 86 days to 23 months of incarceration by Judge David J. Tulowitzki, with automatic parole being granted after 86 days, on one count of persons not to possess a firearm and intentional possession of a controlled substance.
According to First Assistant District Attorney Heath Long, at the time of his plea, Edwards was retrieving his jacket from his car on March 18, 2022, when a shooting broke out at Liquid Currency, at which time he grabbed a gun from the car that wasn’t his.
Long said that while Edwards was fleeing, he panicked and tossed the gun, and that he also had drugs in his possession when he was caught by police.
Charges have been withdrawn against the person accused of firing shots in the incidents, and no charges have been refiled.
The following also appeared before Tulowitzki on Friday:
• Cody Richard Holdsworth, 24, was sentenced to nine to 24 months of incarceration on one count of receiving stolen property after he was accused of burglarizing a Geistown Borough home where a deceased person had lived. He was granted automatic parole after nine months of incarceration.
