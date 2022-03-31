JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Pittsburgh man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Cambria City on March 18 that sent a 21-year-old man to the hospital, authorities said.
Johnstown police charged Chappelle Mikal Edwards, 21, with illegally carrying a firearm, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
According to a complaint affidavit, gunshots erupted just after midnight in the 300 block of Second Avenue, near the Liquid Currency bar. The 21-year-old victim was found lying outside with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, on Franklin Street, in serious condition.
Video surveillance shows the victim inside the bar with another man, later identified as Curry Granger, 36, of Philadelphia, when a dispute breaks out and the two men leave. Granger allegedly pulls a gun and shoots the man.
Another man, later identified as Edwards, was seen running from the scene toward the Sheetz store on Broad Street, the affidavit said.
Police searched the alleys of Sixth and Seventh avenues and the Chestnut Street area. Police said they found Edwards and held him at gunpoint in the 500 block of Broad Street. Police said Edwards was carrying a stamp bag of heroin.
Edwards told police that he heard arguing outside the bar and then heard gunshots. Edwards said he grabbed a handgun from a friend’s car and decided to run because he was scared and later discarded the weapon, the affidavit said.
Police later found a .40 caliber Glock 22 in a dumpster four blocks from the bar.
Edwards waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday before District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown. He is being held at Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg on $50,000 percentage bond.
Granger was arrested in East Taylor Township and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment. He is awaiting a preliminary and is being held in Cambria County Prison on $1 million percentage bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.