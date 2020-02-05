A well known Pennsylvania-born brewery is planning to cast its spell on Johnstown.
A Voodoo Brewery “brewpub” is opening inside the former HeyDay Diner space in downtown Johnstown, community leaders announced Wednesday.
Pittsburgh area developers, which have been looking into investing in the city since early 2019, are spearheading the project, which would bring an independently run Voodoo location into the city, according to officials of the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and Johnstown Redevelopment Authority Director Melissa Komar, who have been working with the group.
“We are very excited that Voodoo Brewery will open on Main Street,” Komar said, calling it a perfect “enhancement” for Main Street’s east end.
Meadville-based Voodoo is known for beers such as the Good Vibes IPA, Wyonna’s Big Brown Ale and their Voodoo Love Child tripel.
Their brewpubs – including one in State College – often offer brewery exclusives and limited can releases for craft beer fans.
The company’s footprint has expanded significantly in recent years, since opening its original Meadville brewery in 2005.
In addition to an 18,000-square-foot production facility in the Meadville area, locations in Erie, Grove City and Homestead followed over the past decade.
Franchised brewpubs have followed since in Lancaster, State College and New Kensington – and the latest expansion will take them into Johns-town and suburban Cleveland, Ohio.
The investment group behind the Johnstown brewpub also runs the New Kensington location, said a press release from the Community Foundation.
Johnstown leaders announced the Voodoo project as part of the Community Foundation’s announcement that $50,000 in Community Initiatives Fund grants are being awarded to revamp and modernize the streetscape along Main Street’s east end. Upgrades will include new lighting, facade updates and green space improvements, Komar said.
Komar said the future Voodoo space is one of multiple storefronts being eyed for redevelopment by the Pittsburgh development group.
“Their long term plan includes further green space enhancements as well as additional business development to make this block a neighborhood destination,” she said.
A construction date on the Voodoo brewpub was not yet available but developers are planning a Voodoo Brewery Johnstown social media launch next week officials said.
