Certified public accounting firm Perry & Company, near Pittsburgh, has merged with Johnstown-based Wessel & Company.
The merger, which goes into effect Wednesday, strengthens the combined firms’ regional reach, said Perry & Company Principal and CPA Dominic Perry.
“We’ve been talking over the last few years about projects that made sense. This is a great opportunity to join together. There are synergies between us,” Perry said.
Perry, a Johnstown native, is a 1991 graduate of Bishop McCort High School, and earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in mathematics from Duquesne University in Pittsburgh.
“It’s a nice piece of nostalgia,” he said. “I get to come home again. We are super excited. Wessel & Company has resources we don’t. It (the merger) will take the combined company to the next level.”
Perry started his firm in 2008 and has offices near Pittsburgh in Cranberry and Greensburg as well as Beaver County. Those offices will continue operation with the same staff, but they will now bear the Wessel & Company name.
Perry will be a partner in the firm.
With the addition of Perry, Wessel & Company has eight partners, President and CEO Joel Valentine said.
Wessel & Company will also retain its existing offices in Johnstown, Ebensburg and Bedford, he said.
The firm was founded in 1958 and has grown to a staff of 50 employees.
“We are excited for the future and where our two firms can continue together and provide great service to our clients,” Valentine said.
“We share commitment to our clients, employees and the community.”
Wessel & Company provides numerous services, including tax audits, fraud protection and business valuations.
“Perry has a very strong tax presence that strengthens the level of service we are able to offer,” Valentine said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.