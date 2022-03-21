JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – University of Pittsburgh campuses will go mask optional, based on community transmission, beginning March 28, according to a Monday release.
The decision comes from the Healthcare Advisory Group, which reconsidered the measure in regard the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated guidance on the matter.
"Going forward, the university's mask rules will, at a minimum, be consistent with CDC guidance, which relies on community COVID-19 levels to determine when indoor masking is required," the release said.
If the CDC lists an area as low or medium transmission then masks will be optional inside those Pitt facilities and on that campus.
However, face coverings will still be required on university-operated shuttles and in shared UPMC areas as well as other designated clinical settings.
If conditions in the communities change significantly prior to March 28, the update will be revisited.
Pitt will continue to provide face coverings, including N95 masks, at concierge stations throughout its campuses and all other mitigation requirements remain in place.
That includes the weekly COVID-19 testing program for unvaccinated individuals, guest registration and restricted building access.
For more information, visit www.coronavirus.pitt.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.