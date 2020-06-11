University of Pittsburgh campuses will be opening in the fall with an adjusted schedule, according to a release from Pitt Main in Oakland.
The academic year will operate on a “compressed” schedule due to safety considerations related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Classes will resume on Aug. 19 and include no long weekends, meaning there will be classes on Labor Day.
Class activities will continue through until Nov. 20, when on-campus instruction will end.
“Following the university’s plans for reopening, faculty and staff have been planning for reopening the Johnstown campus,” Pitt-Johnstown President Jem Spectar said.
“These working groups are implementing preventive measures to assure our campus is prepared for students, faculty and staff to convene safely, while offering the same exciting and fulfilling academic experience offered each year.”
The release said that some finals may take place after Thanksgiving, but all remaining activities and exams will occur remotely and the fall term will officially end on Dec. 5.
“The current planning effort supports all activities of the university – including teaching, housing and residence life, student activities, food services, research, athletics and more,” Pitt Chancellor Patrick Gallagher said in the statement.
Upon returning for the fall term, a “HyFlex” system will be in place – leveraging “technology-enhanced classrooms that can serve both in-person attendees and remote attendees at once.”
Pitt courses will continue “regardless of size limits for group gatherings or an individual’s ability to physically attend,” Gallagher said.
According to school officials at Pitt-Johnstown, an effort is in motion to enhance technology in classrooms for the HyFlex approach.
The academic affairs department will also be offering training for faculty throughout the summer on platforms such as Pathways and Canvas.
Planning, cleaning
That won’t be the only adjustment to campus life.
The housing program will reportedly operate in a modified manner and continue to do so regardless of intensity of the pandemic.
Gallagher said the university’s planning group is investigating ways to “de-densify” the facilities and find options to help address the demand for student housing.
“To ensure that our infection prevention and control program is successful, we must rethink how every space on campus will be used,” Gallagher said. “Our current planning efforts are focused on defining which classrooms can and cannot remain open.”
Additionally, infection prevention and controls are being worked into all aspects of the institution, including strategies such as social distancing, implementation of masks, risk identification and promotion of good personal hygiene habits.
Pitt-Johnstown is currently undergoing a deep-cleaning of the facilities, instillation of Plexiglas barriers where appropriate, examination of the HVAC operations and other mitigation efforts.
Building readiness projects are expected to be completed in early July.
“Even the most brilliant plan will fall apart if our community members lack the knowledge, skills and support needed to carry it out,” Gallagher said.
“Our approach will focus on connecting faculty, staff and students with the training and resources necessary to have a safe and successful experience.”
That will include ensuring faculty and staff can continue to work remotely with the right tools, if possible, plus supplying the Pitt community with protective equipment and teaching them how to use it and “maintaining open-ended discussions about what’s working, what isn’t and why,” he said.
