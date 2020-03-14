Despite unforeseen complications associated with COVID-19, Pitt-Johnstown is still holding the “Pandemic Preparedness” town hall beginning at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The event is no longer open to the public due to the University of Pittsburgh restricting more than 25 people from gathering on campus but the community is still invited to participate via Twitter using the hashtag #UPJready.
Last week, the school announced that all classes would be moved to off-site instruction for the time being as a precaution against the new coronavirus.
“Health and professional experts from campus and across the region will share pertinent information and best practices for pandemic preparedness,” Pitt-Johnstown president Jem Spectar said in a release.
Experts invited to talk at the event will focus on dispelling myths, clarifying questions and providing assistance on how to prepare for the virus.
Pitt-Johnstown Executive Director of Communications Eric Sloss said the hashtag for the town hall is active so anyone interested can submit a question to the event now or ask a question in real time.
All questions will be vetted by the Pitt-Johnstown team before being forwarded to the panelists.
The town hall will begin with a discussion by Director of the Center for Public Health Practice at the University of Pittsburgh Wendy Braund.
She will speak about how a pandemic such as the coronavirus can challenge the resources of a community.
Her discussion will be followed by the panelist discussion which includes Pitt-Johnstown Associate Professor of biology Jill Henning, Meyer Unkovic and Scott Associate Attorney Kateline Montgomery, Conemaugh Health System Emergency Medicine Physician Alexander J. Pozun and a representative from the Cambria County Department of Emergency Services.
Chan Soon Shiong Chief Medical Officer David Csikos, Johnstown City Mayor Frank Jankovic and Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky will also be speaking.
The town hall is set to be aired live from 7 to 8 p.m. on Channel 6.
