JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hundreds of people gathered at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown campus on Saturday for the annual Walk to Defeat ALS.
ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.
The annual event raises funds to support those with ALS and their caregivers.
According to Amie Olson, director for development of the ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter, said that approximately $26 million is raised annually from the over 180 walks each year. Johnstown’s walk is one of three in western Pennsylvania.
She explained that the walk is the association’s main source of revenue.
“It allows us to provide free services for people living with ALS," Olson said. "We provide care services. We fund advocacy and worldwide research in our search for a cure for the disease.”
Rachel Gironda, of Johnstown, attended the event this year with friends, but said it’s an event her family attends annually.
“ALS runs genetically in my family," Gironda said. "I've lost many relatives, grandfather, uncles, great uncles, cousins.”
During the event, the children of Shirley Mayak were presented with a plaque honoring their mother and noted the planting of a tree in her memory. Shirley Mayak died earlier this year.
She was remembered for over 20 years of involvement in the local ALS community from when her husband, Frank, was diagnosed and his death to the disease. She then created the Frank E. Mayak Foundation, which helped to provide resources for families with ALS.
“Dad's been gone for 19 years now and every time I hear of someone having ALS, it brings back a lot of memories about how we had to adjust to this fast progression," said Tricia Barron, Frank Barron's daughter. "My mom would often say I know this disease is hard, but I think sometimes it's harder on the caregiver. That is one of the reasons she helped to start the Frank E. Mayak Foundation so it can help patients and caregivers in this area. In the future as a family, we will continue to try to make a difference in this disease.”
