Future University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown undergraduate students with a passion for public service will soon be able to pay for their education, while also helping keep alive the memory of one of the region’s greatest political figures thanks to the creation of The John P. Murtha Scholarship.
The award was recently unveiled to coincide with the 10th anniversary of Murtha’s death on Feb. 8, 2010.
Scholarships will be provided to applicants who have given of their time for civic, charitable or humanitarian causes, and were made possible with a $50,000 donation from the John P. Murtha Foundation.
“I think – from the foundation’s perspective and looking forward – this would be something that could perpetuate Mr. Murtha’s legacy to help us into the future to remember about the great things that he did and how important public service and public commitment were to him personally,” said Ed Sheehan Jr., the foundation’s vice chairman. “I think, having worked with Mr. Murtha for about 30 years, I know that universities were very important to him and education was extremely important to the region’s development. I think the second thing that we’re really proud of from the Murtha Foundation is to be able to create a scholarship that we know he would be really excited about it and would continue to help students into the future.”
UPJ, located in Richland Township, is already home to the John P. Murtha Center for Public Service and National Competitiveness, which has hosted multiple events since opening in 2017, including an appearance by former Vice President Dick Cheney.
The center’s creation was one of numerous tributes given to Murtha, a Westmont resident, during and after his life, including when the USS John P. Murtha, a Navy landing craft, was commissioned in 2016.
Murtha, a Marine, earned two Purple Hearts during the Vietnam War. Shortly before his death, Murtha, who represented the commonwealth’s 12th District, became the longest serving congressman in Pennsylvania history.
He impacted the region in numerous ways, including supporting defense contracting business development, cancer research, the arts and outdoor recreation.
“The John P. Murtha Scholarship honors the great Congressman’s legacy of public service and makes it possible for more young people to follow in his courageous footsteps,” Pitt-Johnstown President Jem Spectar said. “We are grateful to the John P. Murtha Foundation and Mrs. (Joyce) Murtha for this scholarship, which will help more Pitt-Johnstown students make a difference in our community.”
