Pitt-Johnstown’s 23rd annual Great Americans Day event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday in the college’s Living-Learning Center, on campus.
This year’s event will feature Amelia Earhart in a first-person portrayal by Ann Birney.
Birney, an independent scholar of American Studies, will perform as Earhart, based on her more than 20 years of extensive research and study.
The program is presented by Pitt-Johnstown’s History Department, the Phi Alpha Theta International History Honor Society and Sodexo USA.
The event, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored by the Howard M. and Adelle C. Picking Great Americans Day Forum Fund.
