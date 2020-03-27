Arguments surrounding recess in schools have circulated for decades, and students from Pitt-Johnstown will present their opinions on the subject at a conference at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, though not as the group originally intended.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the students have opted to move the conference to Zoom, a popular video conference app.
Professor Gerald Zahorchak, who teaches the education policy and law course that these students are enrolled in, said due to the amount of effort already invested, the students decided to make the necessary adjustments to continue with the conference instead of canceling it.
“We’re excited about this,” Zahorchak said.
Every group of his students choose a topic to investigate then invite professionals associated with that topic to present a case.
“This year they really did a deep dive into the concept of recess,” Zahorchak said.
By visiting https://pitt.zoom.us/j/838376633, audience members will be able to watch the conference live.
Everyone is asked to sign on by 6:25 p.m. and at the end of the presentation, everyone will be unmuted so questions can be asked.
Through arguments in papers and on podcasts, the students form their own opinions on the subjects they study.
On the topic of recess, the students believe it is a positive part of school, but aren’t sure if there’s time for it, Zahorchak said.
Michelle Figlar and Matt Masiello are set to be the guest speakers at the event.
Figlar is the vice president of lLearning at The Heinz Endowments, and oversees the organization’s strategy that focuses on prenatal through workforce readiness.
She has also served as executive director of the Pittsburgh Association for the Education of Young Children, deputy secretary of the Pennsylvania Office of Child Development and Early Learning, a preschool education teacher and a program manager for the Office of Early Childhood in Cuyahoga County, Ohio.
Masiello is a clinical professor of pediatrics at the University of Massachusetts Memorial Children’s Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, and will soon be taking the position of District 9 Representative for the Massachusetts Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
After the speakers present, a panel of local experts will discuss the material.
This panel will feature Windber Elementary School Principal Kevin Edmondson and Pitt-Johnstown Education Division faculty members Bethany McConnell and Natalie Conrad-Barnyak.
Some of the aspects they’ll touch on are recess as part of the school curriculum, a look at the state of the nation in terms of incorporating recess time into state regulations and why recess matters to the well-being of children.
Previously, students from the course have looked into early childhood education and last year they took on the topic of opioid epidemic and had the state Secretary of Health, Rachel Lavine, as the keynote speaker.
