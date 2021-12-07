JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s Fall into Research event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Last year, the symposium was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now, we’re back into the swing of things,” said organizer Jill Henning, an associate professor of biology.
Typically, Fall into Research is a free, annual conference that features dozens of professors at UPJ and their studies. However, this year’s event had to be scaled down because the pandemic closed many research spaces last year.
Henning said roughly nine professors will have their work on display. One of those educators is Susan Wieczorek, an associate professor in the communications department.
“Fall Into Research is an excellent opportunity for faculty members to share their own research with fellow faculty members, administration and students alike,” Wieczorek said. “It likewise enables students who work directly with individual faculty members on research internships to participate in a professional conference.”
For her studies, Wieczorek worked through a sabbatical during the past year with two students, Joseph Wrobleski, a biochemistry major, and Kelsey Thompson, a nursing major and communications minor, on “ ‘Living Memorials’ of Standardized Patients (SP): How SP Communication Training Facilitates Patient Advocacy.”
SPs are people who are trained to act as patients in simulated scenarios for medical students to learn from.
The study consists of 39 recorded oral history interviews with standardized patients from the University of Pittsburgh Medical School’s introduction to medical interviewing and advanced medical interviewing classes.
Wieczorek said she pursued this work because she wanted to know if SP training facilitates the SPs’ own abilities “to communicate as patients or patient advocates within real medical contexts.”
“Through these interviews, I discovered that aspects of this training in fact do enable SPs to engage in communication more effectively with healthcare professionals,” she said.
Wrobleski and Thompson will present this information on Wednesday.
Henning said other professors who will present research of note include Stephen Curran and his work featuring C4-face-magic on grid graphs, which is higher-order mathematics, and Ramesh Singh, whose research focuses on photo-bio-reactors, or using microbes to generate a reaction.
“I think it opens a lot of students’ eyes to see what is possible and what they can do when they leave UPJ and what their professors are capable of,” she said.
Henning described Fall into Research as a bridge between learning and post-graduation and added that the presentations show that, even though Pitt-Johnstown is a branch campus, there’s still important work being done there.
Wednesday’s symposium will take place in Heritage Hall in the Living and Learning Center on campus. It is open to the public, but masks are required to enter the building.
