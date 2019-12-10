A downtown Johnstown business received consultation this week from a group of 15 Pitt-Johnstown students.
The presentation was part of a semester-long project by the marketing students to provide plans for a brand refresh of Stone Bridge Brewery Co.
“Dr. McGrath got in touch with me. He knew we were kind of in a building phase here at Stone Bridge and wanted a chance to give his students a live-action marketing project,” said brewery owner Jeremy Shearer. “With everything that I’ve been doing here over the last six or eight months in trying to build the brand and grow the business, it was the perfect opportunity I think for them to get involved.
“We’ve worked with UPJ numerous times on a variety of other projects, so it made sense to bring them in and let them see what they could do.”
On Tuesday, two groups of marketing students presented PowerPoint presentations to Shearer focusing on topics such as market positioning, strategy, and budgets.
According to Pitt-Johnstown professor John McGrath, the consultation gives his students a real-world experience while helping to support a local business.
“The goal is, when these students graduate they walk out of there and say I did a real marketing plan for a real company. So they have something to show,” McGrath said. “It’s also giving back. They learn by doing, but it’s giving back to the community to help Jeremy, and then also help Johnstown.
“So it’s a win-win-win.”
Pitt-Johnstown senior Kara Knepper agreed with McGrath, and said she plans to use the experience to her benefit.
“For me, it feels almost like a milestone,” Knepper said. “I can look back on the last four years and see what I learned about marketing and how I’m going to put it to use in an actual career.”
Knepper said one of the biggest takeaways from the experience was understanding the importance of being informed and accurate.
“It’s important to do the work and always do it right,” she said. “You always want to make sure you have an inclusive demographic and just that you’re representing your entire target audience. I feel like that’s very important.
“It’s your job also to look past their criticisms and bring them an open mind and suggest things for them to make their company better.”
The Johnstown brewery owner said he now plans to review the information provided by the students and look for ways to implement some of their strategies.
“The next part is really just hitting marketing heavy and starting to get brand awareness out there and really start demonstrating who we are to Johnstown and the surrounding areas,” Shearer said. “It’s been great to work with these young marketing students.
“This is kind of their first opportunity to really figure out what the marketing world is about and craft beer is a fun thing to play with, so it’s neat for them to put this together, and I think they’re doing a wonderful job.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.