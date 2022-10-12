JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria Room at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s Student Union building was abuzz Wednesday evening as professors spoke to students, colleagues and visitors about the research they’ve done in the past year.
“It’s nice to be able to share what we have,” Barbara Petrosky said.
Her research focused on medieval courtly romances and epic poems and was titled “The Role of Queen Eleanor of Aquitaine in the Development of Arthurian Legends in Medieval French Literature.”
This was just one of a dozen topics from professors in the humanities, natural sciences and engineering that were presented at the annual Fall into Research event.
Petrosky and her husband, David, are writing a textbook on the subject of medieval poetry – specifically the 12th and part of the 13th centuries – and summered in France, the professor’s home country, where they studied Queen Eleanor.
According to Petrosky’s research, the queen was “the most cultured, enlightened and powerful woman of her epoch.”
Cassandra Maidment, a transfer student from California University of Pennsylvania, said Petrosky’s display stood out to her.
She enjoys French poetry and is taking a fine arts class this semester.
“(I) just think that class drew me to it,” Maidment said.
Jill Henning, an associate professor of biology at UPJ and key organizer of the event, said Fall into Research is a great way for professors to show the amazing work they do behind the scenes.
“Our faculty, they do some very remarkable research,” she said.
Most of the data and analysis on display came from this past summer, when the educators were on sabbatical and compensated by funds from the Pitt-Johnstown College Research Counsel.
Henning also had a display at the gathering that detailed a community education initiative in which she was involved titled “In This Together Cambria.”
The purpose of the group was to provide accurate and helpful information about the COVID-19 pandemic and benefits of vaccinations through a widely viewed Facebook page, virtual town halls, community events and more.
Henning said the effort was used as a model throughout the country, and she believes it worked to inform people and possibly help curb the spread of the deadly disease in the area.
Other research ranged from a flipped teaching model, and genders and sexualities in spy fiction, to empirical watershed hydrology in the Little Conemaugh basin.
Alyssa Cagliuso, a fifth-year biochemistry and biology student, said it was nice for people to get to know what their professors do besides teach.
She was also surprised by the diversity in divisions representedat the event.
“I think that was really interesting to learn,” Cagliuso said.
