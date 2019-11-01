The 23rd annual Great Americans Day Forum will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 13 in the Living Learning Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
The series is intended to promote the American idea of civic virtue central to citizenship and to remind people that the continued success of our society depends upon both individual and collective contributions.
This year, the life of Amelia Earhart will be discussed.
The keynote speaker will be Ann Birney, who will portray Earhart.
Reservations are required by Monday by calling 814-269-2080.
