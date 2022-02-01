JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Flood City Youth and Fitness Academy and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown announced a new partnership to benefit students in the Greater Johnstown community through tutoring and mentoring program.
"This is a need that we had to get fulfilled," FCYFA Executive Director Oscar Cashaw said.
The "I Rise" program will expand on the academy's offerings – which include homework help, meals and social activities – by allowing Pitt-Johnstown education majors to provide tutoring in math, writing and reading.
Pitt-Johnstown will also provide an instructor to teach basic coding skills to advance the students' computer literacy.
Cashaw views the partnership as providing needed reinforcements.
He has about 10 paid tutors, two volunteers and two UPJ students who have signed up to help that are responsible for helping more than 170 young people per week.
Cashaw estimates that FCYFA needs 20 mentors to better handle the workload.
In addition, UPJ will supply tickets to certain age-appropriate events on campus and offer two grants to the youth and fitness academy to improve educational outcomes and secure appropriate transportation for participants.
"This new partnership reflects our commitment to student success and improved educational attainment for all," university President Jem Spectar said in a release. "By working with FCFYA to lay a solid foundation in early childhood, we are making a wise investment in the future of our community, our region and our country."
Gerald Zahorchak, the university's Education Division Chair and former Pennsylvania Secretary of Education, lauded the collaboration, noting the "opportunities for selected UPJ students to build practical, hands-on teaching experience and acquire service hours for teacher preparation."
A formal announcement will be made on Feb. 10 in the lobby of Blackington Hall on the UPJ campus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.