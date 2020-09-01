After a five-year long endeavor, the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown’s engineering and computer science division was awarded accreditation in late August.
The process was through the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) and, according to the university, this “assures that the Pitt-Johnstown engineering program is the regional leader and has met standards essential to prepare graduates to enter” fields involving science, technology, engineering and mathematics around the world.
“For the graduates, this allows them to sit for the professional license later in their career in every state with no concerns about where they attended college,” Division Chair of the Engineering and Computer Science Division Jerry Samples said in a release.
“All of this is very good for the graduates, the companies hiring our graduates, the university and the commonwealth.”
Accreditation through the board of engineering and technology improves employment opportunities for students because multinational companies require graduation from an accredited program and establishes eligibility for several federal student grants, scholarships and loans.
It also supports the program’s entry to a technical profession through certification, licensure and registration, which often require graduation from an ABET-accredited program as a minimum qualification, according to a release.
“This is a great moment for the engineering and computer science division, the campus and the entire University of Pittsburgh,” Pitt-Johnstown President Jem Spectar said. “This prestigious recognition is a result of the tireless and diligent efforts of our academic affairs department, engineering faculty, and staff throughout the long, complex, and challenging process of developing, implementing, and now securing accreditation for our programs.”
