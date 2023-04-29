JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hugs, flowers and cheers were lavished on the 477 graduates from hundreds of their parents and supporters gathered for the 2023 Pitt-Johnstown commencement ceremony at the Pitt-Johnstown Sports Center on Saturday.
Parents and family members of graduates, too, received applause and gratitude from the university faculty and graduates during the ceremony.
Commencement speaker Rimmo Jolly, a managing director of BlackRock Inc., which is a public asset manager handling $10 trillion in assets, advised the graduates to place high value on three things in life – "community, courage and curiosity."
"You need to find a place where you can give and get support from people who care about you," Jolly said. "That starts with family and parents gathered here. We really appreciate you, and you don't hear it enough."
Jolly is a 1992 Pitt-Johnstown graduate who played rugby. He attended Pitt-Johnstown to earn a degree in accounting after growing up in New Jersey. He and his parents immigrated to the United States from India when he was a child. His parents taught him to value education, so he pursued graduate school at Carnegie Mellon University.
"This institution taught me to how to learn to learn," he said. "All your life, you'll be in environments where you have to learn to adapt."
For the past six years, he's lived in Hong Kong. Over the past two years, he was a managing director of BlackRock, specifically the head of Asia-Pacific (APAC) markets and investments for iShares, a collection of exchange-traded funds managed by BlackRock.
Jolly has recently moved back to the United States, to Houston, where he has started his own firm.
He elaborated on the theme of curiosity in his speech by sharing how his "life-long love affair" with rugby began at Pitt-Johnstown.
Jolly played the sport throughout his Pitt-Johnstown career. He also became a referee and coached his children's teams in Hong Kong. Jolly is a supporter of the Golden Eagles nonprofit organization that provides financial support to the USA Rugby program.
Jolly discussed the theme of courage in context of learning from mistakes and taking advantage of opportunities.
He entered college not knowing what he wanted to do for a career. After graduating in 1992, economic conditions proved a barrier to getting a job immediately, he said.
However, a former roommate recommended him to a potential employer. That's how he landed his first job after college with a major firm in New York, he said.
Pitt-Johnstown President Gem Spectar said he chose Jolly to deliver the commencement address because as the university sends the class out into the world, he wanted them to hear from a person who was exactly where they were.
In his closing remarks, Spectar highlighted the sometimes overwhelming realities that can weigh heavily on people. He said the class has already experienced many through their college careers.
"You started school in a pandemic," Spectar said. "There have been social justice protests, a war in Ukraine, global warming, political division in our country – the world is a turbulent place. How will you use your skills to shape the world? That's what graduation is the beginning of."
Spectar gave the class one last assignment – to read Walt Whitman's poem "A Song of Joys."
"It's not homework, but a reminder to take joy in simple things," Spectar said. "Despite the challenges, don't forget to celebrate little things."
