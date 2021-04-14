Encompassing a series of area photos, inspirational quotes, Bible versus, song lyrics and personal stories, local author Abby Gearhart said she has been told her new book “Miracle Grow” is the perfect coffee table addition.
“There’s so much in it,” she said.
This is the first publication for the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown assistant athletic director.
She described the book as Christian inspirational with the theme revolving around trees as a metaphor for growth.
The giants of the forest have often been the subject of the nature-lovers’ photography, and as she began this venture, she noticed the relationship between people and trees.
Gearhart said trees have always been a focus of her attention and described herself as an avid hiker, who loves to be in nature.
That’s why she started the book with the life cycle of trees and correlated nature’s process to human growth.
Gearhart noted that just like seeds have to break to grow, so do people.
A conversational style of writing was used throughout, and the author said “there’s a lot of different layers” to the 88-page book, including roughly 70 photos.
“I wanted it to hit all the senses,” she said.
What inspired the publication was her appointment as campus wellness coach at UPJ.
Gearhart said as she took on that role in October 2019, she realized she could move people mentally, emotionally and spiritually as well.
“I send out motivational videos, positive articles and I write a weekly article myself,” she said.
“That’s where I started to notice the theme for this book.”
Pat Pecora, Pitt-Johnstown athletic director and head wrestling coach, was surprised his colleague squeezed the venture into her busy schedule.
“I don’t know where she found the time to write a book,” he said.
Despite his amazement, Pecora isn’t totally surprised.
He said Gearhart is “a real go-getter” and hard worker who likes to stay busy.
“She gets things done,” Pecora said.
Knowing that Gearhart managed to write a book with the “million other things” she’s involved in at the university just emphasizes “what an amazing woman she is,” he added.
Now that this work has been released, Gearhart’s writing days are far from over, she said.
Her next book will be based on her experiences as a math teacher at Conemaugh Township Area School District.
Gearhart said she wants to write about the adages and lessons she taught her students in those days.
“Miracle Grow” can be found at www.amazon.com, Barnes & Noble and from the publisher’s website, www.westbowpress.com.
