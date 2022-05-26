JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The University of Pittsburgh has joined a group of more than 50 organizations to compete for as much as $10 billion in U.S. Department of Defense contracts to develop health care innovations for both wounded warriors and civilians.
The school will lead a consortium of eight academic and 64 industry partners – including Johnstown company Concurrent Technologies Corp.
“Southwestern Pa. has one of the highest populations of military veterans in the country, and we at Pitt are all in on supporting both the Department of Defense and our VA community,” Pitt school of medicine professor and project leader Ron Poropatich said in a statement.
Over the next five years, the defense agency, as part of its Omnibus IV solicitation, will issue requests for proposals to complete contracts related to military health areas including trauma care, acute field care and veteran quality of life.
The McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine and the Center for Military Medicine Research will helm the project.
“Pitt is now positioned to deliver real health solutions by leading on R&D projects and partnering on translational science that will help improve the lives of service members and military health system patients over the coming decade,” Senior Vice Chancellor for research Rob Rutenbar said.
Anantha Shekhar, senior vice chancellor for the health sciences and the John and Gertrude Petersen dean of Pitt’s school of medicine, added that the university is “delighted to build on the long-standing medical research commitment to the Department of Defense’s Defense Health Agency with our deep and talented schools of health sciences at Pitt in collaboration with many other outstanding university and industry partners.”
