Jill Henning, an associated professor of biology at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, has been recognized among the alumni association’s Pitt COVID-19 Heroes.
“Pitt alumni, faculty, students and staff are doing heroic work and finding ways to manage during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the university’s alumni association said on its website.
“Pitt COVID-19 Heroes is a collection of their stories – stories that will inspire pride in our community and provide ideas on how to cope, create and connect in the age of social distancing.”
Henning has been instrumental in providing valuable information about COVID-19 in the Johnstown region, the association noted.
She led a team of Pitt-Johnstown biology students in developing an online coronavirus toolkit that includes public health information that local school officials could download.
She talked to families about how to help children understand and deal with coronavirus in a video for Macaroni Kid, a weekly family-friendly e-newsletter.
Additionally, Henning penned an op-ed and was featured in a video interviews about COVID-19 for The Tribune-Democrat. She is a regular contributor to The Tribune-Democrat’s “COVID-19: Your Questions” feature.
Link: https://www.alumni.pitt.edu/s/1729/alumni/interior.aspx?pgid=3906&gid=2&cid=8593
