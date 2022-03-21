JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – University of Pittsburgh campuses will make mask-wearing optional starting Monday based on community transmission levels of COVID-19, according to a Monday release.
The decision comes from the university’s Healthcare Advisory Group, which reconsidered the measure in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated guidance on the matter.
“Going forward, the university’s mask rules will, at a minimum, be consistent with CDC guidance, which relies on community COVID-19 levels to determine when indoor masking is required,” the release said.
Masks will be optional inside Pitt facilities in areas listed by the CDC as having low or medium levels of transmission. However, face coverings will still be required on university-operated shuttles and in shared UPMC areas, as well as in other designated clinical settings.
If conditions in the communities change significantly prior to Monday, the update will be revisited.
Pitt will continue to provide face coverings, including N95 masks, at concierge stations throughout its campuses, and all other mitigation requirements remain in place. That includes the weekly COVID-19 testing program for unvaccinated individuals, guest registration and restricted building access.
For more information, visit www.coronavirus.pitt.edu.
