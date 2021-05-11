After she finished checking out a customer who bought $80 worth of gasoline Tuesday evening, cashier Keri Bassett shook her head.
“It has been nonstop,” she said at the Pit Stop store at 220 Lake St. in South Fork. “I’ve been here since 2 o’clock and it has been constant.”
Concerns over a possible gasoline shortage brought gas lines to several area stations Tuesday – apparently linked to a larger shortage in the Southeast.
The $80 purchase included several gas cans, along with filling the tank of the sport utility vehicle the customer was driving.
Bassett said many of Tuesday’s customers were making large purchases.
“Usually people get the minimum, maybe $10 or $20,” she said. “It’s never been like this.”
Although the rush had eased by evening, there were still customers filling multiple containers at all Richland Township Sheetz stores.
None of the local stations checked by The Tribune-Democrat had shut down pumps. A tanker was delivering fuel to the Sheetz store at 405 Galleria Drive in Richland Township.
The Associated Press reported Tuesday more than 1,000 gas stations in the Southeast said they had run out of fuel, primarily because of what analysts say is unwarranted panic buying among drivers.
The panic is linked to the shutdown of a major pipeline by a gang of hackers, which entered its fifth day Tuesday.
Government officials acted swiftly to waive safety and environmental rules to speed the delivery of fuel by truck, ship or rail to motorists and airports, even as they sought to assure the public that there was no cause for alarm, the Associated Press reported.
The Colonial Pipeline, the biggest fuel pipeline in the U.S., delivering about 45% of what is consumed on the East Coast, was hit on Friday with a cyberattack by hackers who lock up computer systems and demand a ransom to release them.
A large part of the pipeline resumed operations manually late Monday, and Colonial anticipates restarting most of its operations by the end of the week, U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said.
Motorists may still feel a crunch because it takes a few days to ramp up operations, but she said there is no reason to hoard gasoline.
“We know that we have gasoline; we just have to get it to the right places,” she said.
S&P’s Oil Price Information Service put the number of gas stations encountering shortages at more than 1,000.
“A lot of that is because they’re selling three or four times as much gasoline that they normally sell in a given day, because people do panic,” said Tom Kloza, an analyst with S&P. “It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.”
The pipeline runs from the Texas Gulf Coast to the New York metropolitan area. The states most dependent on the pipeline include Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and the Carolinas, Kloza told the Associated Press.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
