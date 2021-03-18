PennDOT announced that Cottle’s Asphalt Maintenance Inc., of Everett, will begin pipe replacement work on Route 271 in Jackson Township, Cambria County, starting on Monday.
Throughout next week, the contractor will begin pipe work under daylight traffic control.
This work will continue until temporary signals are placed on April 7, and culvert replacement work begins under half-width construction. The temporary signals will be placed until the completion of the project.
Work will begin on the culvert over Hinckston Run near the intersection of Route 3039 (Benshoff Hill Road), then will move to the culvert over Blacklick Creek, near the intersection of T-477 (Pine Street), and last, the culvert over Coal Pit Run, near the intersection of T-753 (First Street), will then be completed.
Overall work on this project consists of the replacement of three culverts on Route 271, one over Hinckston Run, one over a tributary to Blacklick Creek and the third over Coal Pit Run.
Work consists of drainage upgrades, replacement of the deteriorated culverts, minor roadway approach work and guiderail upgrades.
All work on this approximately $2.8 million project is expected to be completed by mid-November. All work is weather dependent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.